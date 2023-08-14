Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.