Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $267.02. 249,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

