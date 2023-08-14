Consolidated Edison, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

ED stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

