Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $50.48 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $428.78 million and approximately $50.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $54.99 or 0.00187330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,796,979 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,796,790.24941198 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.18834124 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $45,758,503.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

