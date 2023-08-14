CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Boosted by Highland Peak Capital LLC

Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,613 shares during the period. CommScope makes up about 6.0% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of CommScope worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 164,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,974. The company has a market capitalization of $784.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

