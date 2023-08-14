Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,376,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

