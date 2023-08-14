Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,342 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

