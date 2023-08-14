Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

