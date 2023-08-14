Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $326.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

