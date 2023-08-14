Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Down 28.8% in July

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,330,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 35,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 742.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.