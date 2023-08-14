Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

