CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,258 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 124,325 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.