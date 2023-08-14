CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,809 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises about 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.46% of CMS Energy worth $82,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

CMS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.08. 389,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.