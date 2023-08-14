Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $1.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clover Health Investments traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 3,269,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,887,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 684.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $750.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.