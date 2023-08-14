Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 342,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 242.26% and a negative net margin of 3,514.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $35,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
