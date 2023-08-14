ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CTR stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 172.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 734,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,741.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 212,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,147 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,159,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,043,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.