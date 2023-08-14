Citizens Business Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.25. 1,045,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

