Citizens Business Bank Sells 867 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.70. 2,005,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $432.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

