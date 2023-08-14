Citizens Business Bank Sells 1,407 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.52. 749,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,026. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

