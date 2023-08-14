Citizens Business Bank Sells 132 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.71. 373,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,328. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

