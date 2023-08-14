Citizens Business Bank Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.66. 400,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.49. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

