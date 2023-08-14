Citizens Business Bank Has $534,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.60. The stock had a trading volume of 355,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

