Citizens Business Bank Has $47.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,288. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

