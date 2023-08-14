Citizens Business Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SWK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.35. 240,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

