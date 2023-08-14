Citigroup Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $96.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

TTD opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

