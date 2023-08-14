Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 20,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 65,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 2,183,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,331,131. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

