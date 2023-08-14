Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.13. 191,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,547. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.85.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

