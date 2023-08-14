Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 86,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,060. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

