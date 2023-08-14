Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE APD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,302. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.30.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

