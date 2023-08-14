Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,224 shares of company stock worth $20,817,702 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $131.16. 3,383,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,945,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.