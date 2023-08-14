Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 741,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,885. The company has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

