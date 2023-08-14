Circle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.32. 350,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,911. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $433,484,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

