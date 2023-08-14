Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 238.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Flywire by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 1,200 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,238,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,633,031 shares of company stock worth $50,171,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 95,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,447. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

