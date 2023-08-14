Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 200.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $4,019,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 9.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 383,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,931. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

