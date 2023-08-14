Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.59. 27,760,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,936,391. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.72. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

