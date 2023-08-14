Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $424.60. 732,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.