Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.91. 214,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

