Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50. 147,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,438,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Specifically, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 736,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 379,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.