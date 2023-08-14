CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Head to Head Analysis

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 3.39% 31.99% 5.58% Franklin Resources 10.51% 10.43% 4.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.22 $230.57 million $0.35 36.89 Franklin Resources $8.28 billion 1.68 $1.29 billion $1.60 17.44

This table compares CI Financial and Franklin Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Franklin Resources 6 4 0 0 1.40

Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.53%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than CI Financial.

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CI Financial pays out 151.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats CI Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.