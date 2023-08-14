Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chord Energy worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $109,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.16. 108,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,078. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.