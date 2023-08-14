Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $11.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,858.00. 39,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,034.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,858.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

