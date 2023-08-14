China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SXTC stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

