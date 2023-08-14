China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.5 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

