China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.5 days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
China Railway Group Company Profile
