China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,019,100 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 1,336,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,191.0 days.

China Literature Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHLLF opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. China Literature has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.43.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

