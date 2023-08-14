Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. Children’s Place has set its Q2 guidance at ($2.20)-($2.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.00-1.50 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $322.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.17. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.