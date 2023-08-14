Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stake Boosted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

