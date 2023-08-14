Chia (XCH) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Chia coin can now be bought for $30.80 or 0.00104400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $251.73 million and $6.47 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,173,037 coins and its circulating supply is 8,173,413 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

