Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
LNG opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.