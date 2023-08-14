Chellitcoin (CHLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.