CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$4.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

About CES Energy Solutions

OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

